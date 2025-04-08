Marco AsensioAFP
Parshva Shah

Luis Enrique not worried about Marco Asensio coming back to haunt PSG as Aston Villa loan star returns to face parent club in Champions League showdown

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston VillaParis Saint-GermainAston VillaChampions LeagueM. AsensioLuis EnriqueLigue 1Premier League

Luis Enrique stated that he wasn't worried about Marco Asensio haunting them with Aston Villa, where's he's on loan from PSG, in the Champions League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Asensio joined Villa on loan from PSG in January
  • Has been in sensational form for the English outfit
  • PSG boss Enrique not worried about the ex-Real Madrid man
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match