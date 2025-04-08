Luis Enrique not worried about Marco Asensio coming back to haunt PSG as Aston Villa loan star returns to face parent club in Champions League showdown
Luis Enrique stated that he wasn't worried about Marco Asensio haunting them with Aston Villa, where's he's on loan from PSG, in the Champions League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Asensio joined Villa on loan from PSG in January
- Has been in sensational form for the English outfit
- PSG boss Enrique not worried about the ex-Real Madrid man