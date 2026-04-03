AFP
Luis Enrique 'blocks' Netflix as PSG documentary chaos erupts over Lucas Chevalier and Illya Zabarnyi concerns
Editorial disputes stall production
Despite receiving initial approval two years ago to chronicle PSG’s journey toward Champions League glory, the immersive Netflix project has stalled due to significant internal friction at the Parc des Princes. While club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi remains a staunch advocate for the documentary’s global marketing potential, other senior directors fear the presence of cameras will disrupt the squad’s daily operations. Reports from L’Equipe suggest that the production has reached a deadlock, with the coaching staff increasingly wary of sensitive internal dynamics being exposed to the public.
- AFP
Enrique fears 'fragile' mentality
Enrique is no stranger to self-marketing - having produced his own revealing documentary series in the past. Despite his personal comfort with the cameras, he believes he can withstand such pressure, while his squad may not, as he considers it "complicated to win with a documentary that goes inside the players' lives to expose problems and high-stakes issues", according to the producer's analysis in L’Equipe. The producer continued: "He didn't want this to add worries to their minds, or to put more pressure on the likes of Lucas Chevalier, Illya Zabarnyi, or Bradley Barcola during a year when Paris is attempting to secure their second consecutive European title."
A mandatory release on the horizon?
The tension at the Parc des Princes highlights a growing conflict between the manager’s desire for a closed-door training environment and the club’s long-term obligations to global media partners. While the coaching staff remains firm in their opposition to the fly-on-the-wall format, the club hierarchy maintains that achieving specific milestones would make the broadcast of behind-the-scenes footage an absolute necessity. Ultimately, securing a second consecutive European crown is expected to trigger a scenario where the release of an exceptional documentary becomes both mandatory and inevitable, on Netflix or elsewhere.
- AFP
Final hurdle for continental glory
The resolution of this documentary standoff remains inextricably linked to the Champions League final on May 30, where a historic victory would make the film’s release unavoidable. Should the Parisians successfully defend their title, the club is expected to override any remaining coaching objections to finalise a definitive behind-the-scenes production for global distribution. First, though, they must overcome Liverpool in the quarter-finals and then beat either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich to seal a place in the final.