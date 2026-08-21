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Luis de la Fuente set for bumper new Spain contract after World Cup glory as RFEF eye 2030 extension
Federation chiefs plan reward
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has formally initiated contract extension talks with De la Fuente following his historic triumph in guiding La Roja to their second World Cup title. The 65-year-old manager is currently under contract until 2028 after agreeing fresh terms shortly after a change in federation leadership. Spanish football's governing body is now determined to secure the head coach's long-term commitment through to the 2030 tournament on home soil.
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President confirms ongoing negotiations
RFEF president Rafael Louzan insisted that extending De la Fuente's stay is a fitting reward for his dedication, humility, and leadership across all levels of the national team setup.
Speaking in an interview with Radio Nacional de Espana (RNE), Louzan explained: "I think it is something Luis deserves and we are working on it. We are going to work on it now, and in fact we are already doing so, to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2028, so that we can take it beyond or around 2030 because he has to be part of it."
Louzan added: "His simplicity and his ability to work have led us to achieve this success, together with an unforgettable group of players with this Spanish national team."
Joint hosting ambition builds
Securing De la Fuente's future coincides with Spain's push to host the 2030 World Cup final as part of their joint tournament staging with Portugal and Morocco. The federation believes holding both the men's and women's world crowns strengthens the nation's case to stage the showpiece fixture.
On the final's venue, Louzan stated: "It would be difficult to understand any outcome other than Spain hosting the final of that great World Cup."
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Reigning champions prepare defence
Fresh off conquering the world, Spain must swiftly turn their focus to the next cycle and the defence of their crown. Tying De la Fuente down provides essential tactical stability as he weaves the next crop of young starlets into his winning machine. That continuity will face an immediate examination in the UEFA Nations League next month, with blockbuster clashes against England and Croatia waiting on the horizon.
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