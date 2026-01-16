‘Luckily we have Joan Garcia' - Barcelona stars pay tribute to 'best in the world' goalkeeper after bailing out Spanish champions again

For long periods of the contest, it appeared Barcelona might be frustrated by a disciplined and spirited Racing Santander outfit. The hosts, backed by a raucous crowd, defended resolutely and threatened on the counter-attack, seeing two goals disallowed for offside in a tense second half. The deadlock was only broken in the 66th minute when Torres, who had endured a quiet evening until that point, latched onto a precise through ball from substitute Fermin Lopez to round the goalkeeper and slot home.

However, the 1-0 lead never felt secure. Racing threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, culminating in the heart-stopping moment in the 94th minute. A defensive lapse from young centre-back Pau Cubarsi allowed Lozano to race clear, leaving the entire stadium expecting the net to bulge. Garcia’s reflex save was the defining moment of the tie, acting as the springboard for Yamal to tap in a second goal moments later on the counter.

Torres admitted after the whistle that the game was far tougher than anticipated. "We were surprised that Racing played so rigid, we thought they played more open, but we had to work on the game and stretch the field," the goalscorer explained. "My goal is to help the team and the coach. I scored a goal and I hope more come. The game was much more open at the end. Luckily we have Joan Garcia."

