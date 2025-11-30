Lucas Paqueta hit with fresh 'match fixing' allegations after West Ham star picks up 'absurd' red card against Liverpool

The 28-year-old has opened himself to further allegations of impropriety. Paqueta cleared his name from allegations of spot-fixing during the 2022-23 season, where suspicious betting patterns were linked to games where the midfielder picked up bookings. Despite being exonerated by the FA after an investigation, the governing body sanctioned the former Lyon star for "failing to comply with a requirement to answer questions and provide information to The FA’s investigation into breaches of the Rules", issuing a warning over his future conduct.

Paqueta returned to the Irons starting lineup on Sunday, after serving a one-game suspension for accruing five bookable offences so far this term. In a relatively well-tempered clash with Liverpool, Paqueta went unpunished by the referee until the final moments, when he saw fit to persist in berating England despite the attempts of his teammates to control him. Two quick yellow cards confirmed Paqueta's fate in a bizarre incident that has set fans' tongues wagging on social media.

