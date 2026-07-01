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Muhammad Zaki

Lucas Paqueta in danger of missing rest of Brazil's World Cup campaign as cruel injury diagnosis confirmed

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Brazil have been rocked by the news that Lucas Paqueta could miss the remainder of their 2026 World Cup campaign after an injury diagnosis was confirmed following the victory over Japan. The Flamengo midfielder, who has been a mainstay in Carlo Ancelotti’s side throughout the tournament, is now facing a race against time to feature again for the Selecao.

  • Hamstring heartbreak for Flamengo star

    The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed the worst fears of fans on Wednesday, revealing that Paqueta suffered a significant muscle injury during the 2-1 win over Japan. The 28-year-old was forced off at half-time in Houston, and subsequent medical tests have painted a bleak picture for his immediate future in North America.

    In an official statement, the CBF said: "Paqueta underwent an imaging exam that confirmed a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh. The player will follow an intensive treatment protocol, under the supervision of the Brazilian national team's medical staff, with the goal of recovering and returning to action as soon as possible."

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  • Brazil v Japan: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Lengthy layoff looms for Selecao

    While the federation has not officially placed a timeline on his return, an ESPNreport suggests the injury is a grade two hamstring strain. This specific diagnosis usually requires a recovery period of at least three weeks, which would theoretically rule the former West Ham United man out of the rest of the tournament unless Brazil reach the final and he makes a miraculous recovery.

    Despite the setback, Paqueta remains defiant, taking to social media to express his determination to fight back. "Faith...I've been through this before," Paqueta wrote on Instagram Story as he began his rehabilitation process. He has started every match for the Selecao so far, making him one of Ancelotti's most trusted lieutenants on the pitch.

  • Double injury trouble for Ancelotti

    The loss of Paqueta adds to a growing list of concerns for the Brazil camp as they head into the knockout stages. The midfielder joins Raphinha in the treatment room, with the Barcelona winger having suffered his own hamstring issue during the group stage. The Selecao have had to adapt quickly, with Bournemouth youngster Rayan filling in for Raphinha in recent outings.

    There is a small silver lining, however, as the 29-year-old returned to the grass this week to conduct individual training drills. However, the prospect of playing without Paqueta in the engine room presents a different tactical challenge for the coaching staff as they prepare for a difficult Round of 16 encounter against Norway in New Jersey.


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    Norway test and squad depth

    Sunday’s clash against the Norwegians will be the first major test of Brazil's squad depth without one of their primary creative hubs. Ancelotti will need to find a balance in midfield to support the frontline, potentially looking to the bench to replace Paqueta's work rate and passing range. The team is under immense pressure to maintain their status as tournament favourites despite the growing injury list.

    The medical team is expected to monitor both Paqueta and Raphinha daily, but the priority remains avoiding a recurrence of their respective muscle issues. For now, the Selecao must navigate the path to the final without their influential playmaker, hoping that the rest of the squad can step up in his absence to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

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