AFP
'Like a young Cristiano Ronaldo' - Louis Saha reveals his 'dream' Man Utd signing for summer transfer window
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The 'dream' addition for United
Saha has urged United to go for Paris Saint-Germain star Desire Doue, describing the teenager as his "dream" signing for the upcoming window. The former Red Devils forward believes the French winger possesses the same raw potential and flair that a legendary Portuguese figure displayed during his early days in Manchester.
Saha told BetVictor, who offer the latest World Cup betting, of what makes Doue special: "If he was available, my dream signing for Man Utd would be Desire Doue. He’s an amazing talent, and I really love his confidence and his work rate. His potential is enormous. That’s why it would really be a matter of breaking the bank. He is like a young [Cristiano] Ronaldo. If you ask me, the one I really want is him."
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A more 'realistic' target
While Doue remains the ultimate ambition, Saha is realistic about the difficulties of prising talent away from PSG and suggested that Victor Osimhen could be a more attainable focal point for the attack. With United well-placed to secure a return to the Champions League, the need for frontline depth has become a priority. The Red Devils will face a far busier schedule next term if they finish in the Premier League's top five, and he believes Osimhen could be prised away from Galatasaray to add more quality to their frontline.
Saha added: "Maybe the more realistic option would be Victor Osimhen to partner with Benjamin Sesko at some stage. The Champions League is going to be huge for the club next season and we have a need for a midfielder, some really physical players there. Players like Declan Rice and Sandro Tonali, others will say someone to support Kobbie Mainoo."
Midfield balance and creativity
The impending departure of Casemiro has left a void in the middle of the park that the club is already looking to fill with younger reported targets such as Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton. However, Saha believes the recruitment must go beyond just defensive cover, seeking a playmaker who can offer a different dimension.
The Frenchman noted: "This is the balance that United need to find, and midfield is extremely important. And maybe another kind of playmaker, someone who is unpredictable, someone who is able to complement Bruno Fernandes as well. For some games, a different type of setup will be needed because of the opposition. So it’s important to have that right balance, and I think those three additions are extremely important."
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Defense and leadership stability
Saha also praised the decision to reward Harry Maguire’s resilience with a new contract, noting that the defender "earned it" by refusing to leave during the club's most turbulent periods. Defending the England international against critics who made him an "easy target" due to a broken system, Saha insisted: "Since his debut, he’s always shown up, never hidden. I know he needed to do better in some games, but he is a player who wanted to be there, and I think he is one of the best in both boxes."