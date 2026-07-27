Lothar Matthaus warns Jurgen Klopp 'charisma' won't be enough to lift Germany out of crisis

Klopp has taken the reins after Julian Nagelsmann's departure following another underwhelming World Cup showing, continuing a difficult run for the national team that stretches back to their group-stage exit in Russia in 2018. Neither Joachim Low's eventual successor Hansi Flick nor Nagelsmann himself managed to restore Germany to the level expected of a nation with their footballing pedigree, leaving Klopp to inherit a squad and a set of problems that have proved resistant to previous fixes.

His appointment had long been considered a formality in German football circles, with the timing never quite aligning until now. Klopp arrives with energy, existing relationships throughout the DFB hierarchy, and deep familiarity with the domestic game, all factors that made him an obvious candidate once the position became available.