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'Looks a bit wrong!' - Erling Haaland reveals why girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen is 'not happy' with Man City striker
Battle scars at the Etihad
During City's hard-fought win over Mikel Arteta’s side, the two heavyweights were locked in a constant struggle that saw shirts ripped and tempers flare throughout the 90 minutes. At one point, Haaland was forced to change his jersey after it was shredded during a second-half altercation with Gabriel. The Brazilian defender was also central to a major flashpoint when he appeared to attempt a headbutt on the Norwegian forward, an incident that resulted in only a yellow card for the Arsenal man rather than a dismissal.
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Isabel Haugseng Johansen's reaction
Haaland revealed that the physical aftermath of such games causes issues at home. The striker explained that the scratches and marks left by defenders like Gabriel aren't always easy to explain to his girlfriend. Speaking about the intensity of the matchup, Haaland admitted: "I think my shirt got a bit pulled! I didn’t get the foul, but this is the Premier League nowadays. It’s wrestling here and there. A lot of duels. A lot of scratches. Sometimes my missus is not so happy about this, it looks a bit wrong! But that’s the reality."
A timely international break
Despite the "wrestling" matches on the pitch, Haaland looks physically revitalised as the title race enters its final stretch. The former Borussia Dortmund man credited the Norwegian national team for managing his workload during the recent international window, allowing him to recover after a gruelling schedule for his club.
"I feel good. To be honest, it’s been a few good weeks, ever since the internationals," Haaland added. "You know how I feel - look how happy we were after the game. The break with the national team was good. I’m really happy the national team helped me and said, 'you know what, relax', after playing 50 games this season."
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Ready for the final charge
With the World Cup and the business end of the domestic season on the horizon, Haaland believes this period of rest was essential for his longevity. The striker is now focused on maintaining his scoring form as Man City chase more silverware in what he describes as the most critical period of his professional career to date.
Explaining the importance of his recovery, he said: "And to get ready for the most important two months of your career, with the World Cup as well. I’m happy they let me relax and fix my body a little bit - and then come back to attack."