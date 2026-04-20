'Looks a bit wrong!' - Erling Haaland reveals why girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen is 'not happy' with Man City striker

Despite the "wrestling" matches on the pitch, Haaland looks physically revitalised as the title race enters its final stretch. The former Borussia Dortmund man credited the Norwegian national team for managing his workload during the recent international window, allowing him to recover after a gruelling schedule for his club.

"I feel good. To be honest, it’s been a few good weeks, ever since the internationals," Haaland added. "You know how I feel - look how happy we were after the game. The break with the national team was good. I’m really happy the national team helped me and said, 'you know what, relax', after playing 50 games this season."