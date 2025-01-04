Will Liverpool vs Man Utd be postponed? Brutal winter weather forecast puts headline Premier League showdown at Anfield in doubt amid warnings from Met Office
Adverse weather in northern England has cast a shadow over the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield this Sunday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Heavy snowfall predicted in Liverpool area on Sunday
- Officials keep close eye on Met Office updates
- Rescheduling will be a challenge if match postponed