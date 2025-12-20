Liverpool urged NOT to sign Antoine Semenyo in January as club legend reveals why £65m transfer would be a mistake

Barnes feels that Salah is unlikely to leave Liverpool in January, despite accusing the Reds of "throwing him under the bus" earlier this month. He also pointed to the fact that Slot's side have winger Cody Gakpo, striker Alexander Isak, playmaker Florian Wirtz, and teenager Rio Ngumoha as attacking options, meaning that a January swoop isn't necessary.

Barnes told The Mirror, "January is not a time to sign players. And if you look at what we have, we haven't got a problem scoring goals and creating chances. We've got Gakpo, we've got Isak, we've got Wirtz, we still have Mo. We have Ngumoha. That is not a problem for us. So, of course, if you then feel that long-term you want him, but I don't think January is a time to be signing players. So, and I don't know from Manchester City's point of view, he comes, he's going to play ahead of the boys who they have there. So, of course, this is, once again, paper talk. But from that point of view, he's a very, very good player. But from Liverpool's perspective, the solution to the problem isn't just signing players. We signed £400million pounds worth of players, didn't we? So what, we're going to sign some more now for £65m? And then if that doesn't work, you're going to sign for another one for £100m in January? No, we have a good enough squad. He's a good player. The club have to decide. I think we have problems in other positions that we need to look at before Semenyo. But that's not me not saying that he's a good player and if he comes to Liverpool, he would be welcomed. But, yeah, I don't know whether Man City are interested in him or Liverpool or anyone like that. But January, for me, is never a time to sign players."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!