'Eye-watering' - Michael Owen urges Liverpool to walk away from £145m Mohamed Salah replacement

Speaking to the ECHO, Owen expressed deep shock at the numbers being discussed for the PSG forward. He believes the French champions are capitalising on Liverpool's urgent need to replace Salah.

"That sounds extortionate, doesn't it? For someone that's not proven in the Premier League," Owen stated. "Obviously played at the highest level, but, yeah, at some point you've got to say no, haven't you? If it gets to £145m, I mean, wow, that's eye-watering.

"I mean, I went on record a couple of months ago saying if I was Liverpool, I'd go and try to get Jared Bowen from West Ham to replace Salah. I thought that made a lot of sense.

"But, obviously, that doesn't look possible anymore, so they're going to have to. And the problem is everybody knows you're desperate for a top-class player, so you're going to have to pay through the nose. That might be just what you have to do. But it sounds extortionate, doesn't it? £145 million, that's the number that you're saying."