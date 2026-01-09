Liverpool tell Juventus how much Federico Chiesa would cost to re-sign in January transfer window with Reds ready to cut losses

Liverpool have set their terms for what would be one of the most surprising transfer U-turns in recent memory. According to reports emerging from Italy, the Premier League giants have informed Juventus that it will cost them approximately €10 million (£8.3m) to re-sign Chiesa in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old winger left the Allianz Stadium just 18 months ago in the summer of 2024, having been frozen out of the first-team picture in Turin due to a contract dispute and injury concerns. His move to Merseyside was seen as a fresh start, a chance to revitalise a career that had stalled slightly in Serie A. However, despite flashing moments of brilliance and becoming a popular figure in the dressing room, Chiesa has found sustained game time hard to come by under Arne Slot.

Now, with the January window open, speculation regarding a return to Juventus is gathering serious momentum. Tuttosport reports that the Old Lady is exploring the possibility of bringing their former star back, and Liverpool are willing to do business, but only at the right price. The €10m valuation is not an arbitrary figure; it represents the remaining book value of the player. Having signed him for a reported €15m on a four-year deal, selling him for €10m now would ensure Liverpool do not record a capital loss on their accounts, allowing for a clean financial break.