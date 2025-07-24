Liverpool's stance on signing Alexander Isak after landing Hugo Ekitike revealed as Newcastle star asks to leave

Liverpool are still keeping tabs on Alexander Isak despite signing Hugo Ekitike, with the Newcastle United striker keen to leave St James’ Park. The Reds remain interested in a potential £130 million ($176m) move, but will only act if the Magpies soften their stance and Luis Diaz departs. Despite reports, it is now reported that Isak is not currently in talks with Al-Hilal.

Liverpool still interested in Isak despite Hugo Ekitike arrival

£130m package possible if Diaz leaves Anfield this summer

Isak prefers top-level football over Saudi Pro League switch