Liverpool's new sister club? FSG ready to purchase La Liga club after failed Malaga attempt as Reds look to follow Man City's example
Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are interested in acquiring Spanish club Getafe as they aim to build a multi-club model in football.
- Liverpool evaluating Getafe a potential investment option
- Director Michael Edwards spoke about club acquisition
- FSG interested in multi-club model like Etihad and Red Bull group