'Liverpool's implosion is real' - Gary Neville savages Reds for making 'mistake after mistake after mistake' in Leeds draw
Liverpool's struggles continue in new season
Liverpool spent heavily in the summer transfer window, breaking the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and then land Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.
Initially, it seemed that the heavy investments paid off as the Reds won five games in a row but since the end of September, the team's downfall started. In their next 10 league matches, Arne Slot's side won only two times and with 23 points from 15 points, they are now placed eighth in the Premier League table.
On Saturday, the Reds led Leeds 2-0 until the 70th minute courtesy of a brace from Hugo Ekitike but Dominic Calvert-Lewin's penalty and Anton Stach's goal brought the hosts back into the game. Dominik Szoboszlai momentarily restored Liverpool's lead in the 80th minute but Ao Tanaka's last-gasp equaliser broke Liverpool's hearts.
Neville slammed Liverpool
United legend and pundit Neville did not hold back while analysing Liverpool's draw against Leeds as he said on Sky Sports: "Liverpool, you just can't trust them. You thought it could happen. Arne Slot can't believe it. It's a mystery that continues. His team just implode.
"Arne Slot and the coaches, they were frantically shouting before that corner towards the Liverpool players. Liverpool's implosion, I said it before, is real. This is a game that was comfortable for them at 2-0. For Liverpool, despair, inconsistent, you can't trust them, you always think something is going to go wrong. They make mistake after mistake after mistake."
Szoboszlai baffled by Liverpool's late collapse
Reacting to the draw, Szoboszlai told Sky Sports after the match: "I don't know what happened after 2-0. I think we thought the game was over and we just made sure at the beginning of the game that this is the kind of game where you can never underestimate the team. Maybe after the penalty they just had the momentum. We came back which showed a good reaction but we conceded again from a set-piece is not the nicest way.
"I don't know [if there is a confidence issue], maybe you're right but after 2-2 we showed a great reaction and showed our mentality. We knew we made a mistake by letting them come back to 2-2 but I have nothing to say about the result."
When pushed on what was said in the Liverpool dressing room after the game, the Hungarian added: "What is in the dressing room stays in the dressing room, it is not for the public. We have to manage it, we have to find solutions. I can always come up with the opportunity on Tuesday or on the weekend again but there are also time where you have to look at yourself. You have to go home and think if you did everything what was possible and if the answer is yes then we just keep going and the momentum will come."
Is Salah leaving Liverpool?
After sitting on the bench for the club's last three Premier League matches, star attacker Mohammed Salah lashed out at the coach and the Reds and even hinted that he could exit Anfield in January.
In quotes carried by The Times, Salah said: “I can’t believe it, I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season. Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games, so I can’t say they keep the promise. I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don’t have any relationship. I don’t know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club. This club, I always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much, I will always do. I called my mum yesterday — you guys didn’t know if I would start or not, but I knew. Yesterday I said to [my parents], ‘Come to the Brighton game.’ I don’t know if I am going to play or not but I am going to enjoy it. In my head, I’m going to enjoy that game because I don’t know what is going to happen now. I will be at Anfield to say goodbye to the fans and go the Africa cup. I don’t know what is going to happen when I am there."
