Liverpool player ratings vs Wolves: Andy Robertson not finished yet! Veteran Scot helps Reds restore pride in Molineux rematch as Rio Ngumoha takes his chance to impress in FA Cup win

The Scot was only used off the bench in midweek but he started ahead of Milos Kerkez at left-back for the rematch and, after another underwhelming first half from the Reds, broke the deadlock with a sweetly struck first-time shot from outside the area shortly after the interval. Just moments later, Robertson turned provider, with the veteran defender teeing Mohamed Salah up for a relatively simple finish at the back post with a terrific cross from the left flank.
Curtis Jones capped a fine performance by making it 3-0 with a neat run and finish from the edge of the box, but Liverpool threw away a clean sheet in injury time, when Hwang Hee-Chan was allowed to latch onto Sam Jonnstone's punt upfield to score.
Below, GOAL rates all of the Liverpool players on show as the Reds eased the pressure on their manager ahead of next week's Champions League clash with Galatasaray...