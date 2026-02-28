Goal.com
Liverpool player ratings vs West Ham: Anfield breathes a sigh of relief! Hugo Ekitike magic inspires Arne Slot's unconvincing Reds to victory over desperate Hammers

Liverpool beat West Ham United 5-2 in a remarkable Premier League fixture on Saturday. Arne Slot's side were indebted to the magic of Hugo Ekitike, who scored and assisted in a nervy defensive display, as the Reds let the Hammers back into the game not once but twice.

Liverpool had the lead within five minutes, thanks to Ekitike, who finished a fine ball from Ryan Gravenberch, although Hammers goalkeeper Mads Hermansen will be disappointed to have allowed it to squeeze under him. 

The Reds had a second after 24 minutes, as Virgil van Dijk rose highest in the area to head home Dominik Szoboszlai's corner. 

Arne Slot's side remained vulnerable, though, to West Ham's speed on the break, and some lax defending almost gave the Irons a way back into the game, particularly when Alisson Becker almost passed the ball directly to Jarrod Bowen in his own area.

A sigh of relief was subsequently breathed when Alexis Mac Allister finished brilliantly after an Ekitike knock-down, volleying into the roof of the net via an Aaron Wan-Bissaka deflection. 

However, almost immediately after the restart, Tomas Soucek pulled a goal back as he ghosted in between Liverpool's defence and finished from close range. A VAR review followed but the goal was given.

The lifeline was seemingly crushed as Cody Gakpo danced his way into the box and finished with the help of a deflection, but the Hammers simply would not lie down and Taty Castellanos pulled another goal back five minutes later.

But the game was finally over on the 82nd minute; Jeremie Frimpong, on as a sub, put a cross in and Axel Disasi turned it past his own goalkeeper.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield... 

  • Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (5/10):

    Almost gave Bowen a massive chance as he passed the ball straight to the winger, but his touch bounced off him and into the Brazilian's grateful arms. Let down by his defence when Soucek scored, but terrible for Taty Castellanos' header. 

    Joe Gomez (5/10):

    Nowhere to be seen when West Ham pulled a goal back. Subbed in the second half after a performance in which he was making more recovery runs than sprints forward.

    Ibrahima Konate (4/10):

    Just doesn't look anywhere near as comfortable as he should. Struggled to sort his feet out at times, and a few poor giveaways. 

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    Super header to make it 2-0. Terrible defending to allow Soucek in. He's a Rolls-Royce, but the engine stalls occasionally. 

    Milos Kerkez (6/10):

    Struggled at times against Summerville but was not as guilty as some of his team-mates in the backline. 

  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-WEST HAMAFP

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (7/10):

    Clever ball to Ekitike led to his opener. A fine, patrolling performance as he got up and down. 

    Dominik Szoboszlai (8/10):

    Fabulous corner delivery for Van Dijk's header. Continually passed the ball into the final third and looked to make things happen. 

    Alexis Mac Allister (7/10):

    Superb volley to make it three. Not as strong defensively but, still, it was some finish.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-WEST HAMAFP

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (5/10):

    Nowhere near his usual standard. Got on the ball when he could but didn't really find a way to penetrate the Irons. 

    Hugo Ekitike (8/10):

    Instinctive finish underneath Hermansen to open the scoring. Superb awareness to assist Mac Allister's volley.

    Cody Gakpo (7/10):

    Dangerous throughout, always looking to run at the Hammers backline. Scored, cutting inside and firing early. Great goal, and a fun performance. 

  • Liverpool v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Rio Ngumoha (6/10):

    On for Ekitike. Didn't have much time to get on the ball. 

    Jeremie Frimpong (7/10):

    Replaced Gomez. His cross led to Disasi's own goal.

    Trey Nyoni (5/10):

    On late. Missed a sitter.

    Arne Slot (6/10):

    This was such a bizarre Liverpool performance. They may have scored five, but they looked consistently troubled by West Ham's pace and the Irons never believed they were out of the game, such was the Reds' frailty. A win is a win, but Slot has to find a way to tighten things up. 

