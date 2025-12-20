LiverpoolGOAL/Getty
Tom Bellwood

Liverpool player ratings vs Tottenham: Hugo Ekitike wins it! Reds hold off brave fightback from NINE-man Tottenham as Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero are sent off but Alexander Isak injury sets alarm bells ringing at Anfield

Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak both scored in a crazy clash at Tottenham which ended 2-1 to Liverpool and with the hosts playing with just nine men. There were worrying signs for the Reds after Isak had to be substituted straight after scoring the opener and Thomas Frank’s side saw Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero sent off.

It was a cagey start to the match with neither team committing big numbers into attack, avoiding defeat seemed to be the priority for both. Chances were limited to headed chances for Virgil van Dijk and Kolo Muani, both of which were directed too close to the respective goalkeepers. The key moment of the half came in the 33rd minute when Simons was shown a straight red card, on review, for a reckless challenge on Netherlands compatriot van Dijk. Simons lunged needlessly for the ball and raked his studs down the Liverpool captain’s calf. Referee John Brooks initially showed the attacking midfielder a yellow card, but VAR intervened and it was upgraded after checking the replays, to a chorus of boos from the home fans. 

Slot brought Alexander Isak on at half-time for Conor Bradley who picked up a knock towards the end of the first-half and it was the Sweden international who opened the scoring. Spurs captain Romero gave the ball away, Florian Wirtz played in Isak who fired past Guglielmo Vicario, but he was clattered by Micky van de Ven in the process and had to be helped off the pitch. Slot's side doubled their lead three minutes later when Ekitike leapt above Romero to head the ball past the flat-footed Vicario, to bag his fifth goal in three Premier League matches. 

There were brief signs of a Spurs comeback after Liverpool failed to clear a corner and substitute Richarlison fired home from close range, but the hosts ended the match with nine players after Romero was shown a second yellow card for a ridiculous kick at Ibrahima Konate, compounding a dreadful night for the Argentinian. 

The win moves Liverpool up into fifth place, level on points with Chelsea in fourth, only outside the Champions League positions on goal difference.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

  • Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (7/10):

    Was enjoying a quiet evening until late in the game, but there was nothing he could do about Spurs' goal. 

    Milos Kerkez (7/10):

    Played very high up the pitch as Liverpool pressed hom the advantage with the extra man. Had very little defending to do. 

    Ibrahima Konate (7/10):

    Was generally given an easy ride facing up to Spurs' attack. His evening was marred by picking up an unneccesary yellow card and showing indecision in the box ahead of Tottenham's consolation goal. 

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    Was targeted all evening by the home fans for his involvement in the Simons' red card, but he wasn't at fault. Should've done better in his attempt to clear the ball in the box in build-up to Spurs' goal. 

    Conor Bradley (7/10):

    Had plenty of running to do and did excellent job of chasing Spence back towards the end of the first half, but picked up an injury in the process and was replaced at the break. 

  • FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (8/10):

    It was a busy evening and he was asked to cover acres of the field. A typically composed performance. 

    Curtis Jones (7/10):

    Did lots of the heavy lifting in midfield, and showed decent touches in the final third. 

    Alex Mac Allister (6/10):

    Always looking for the ball and wanting to run at Spurs defenders, but lacked quality with his final pass. 

  • FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Attack

    Dominic Szoboszlai (7/10):

    Was brilliant at both ends and played long stretches of the match pulling the strings high up the pitch. 

    Florian Wirtz (7/10):

    One of Wirtz's better performances, showed good composure when playing in Isak for the opener. Still waiting for a superstar performance from the German. 

    Hugo Ekitike (9/10):

    Another brilliant evening for the striker who is making the No 9 position his own. Showed great strength to leap above Romero for his goal, but should it have been a foul?

  • FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Alexander Isak (8/10):

    An evening of extremely differing emotions. Brought on at half-time, scored an excellent goal, but picked up an injury in the process. Worrying sight as he was helped off. 

    Jeremie Frimpong (7/10):

    Brought on for the injured Isak just after the hour mark. Had too few touches to influnce the game. And was subbed off with a few minutes to go after getting a cut to his mouth. 

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    Brought on with just a few minutes remaining. 

    Arne Slot (6/10):

    Will be delighted with the result, but devastated to see Isak hobble off and may have been concerned by their defending late on. And his side now have the Champions League spots within their grasp. 

