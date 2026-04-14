Liverpool player ratings vs Paris Saint-Germain: Arne Slot gets it all wrong again! Coach's Alexander Isak gamble backfires badly as Hugo Ekitike's injury compounds a miserable Champions League exit for the Reds

The Swede was inevitably a non-entity for the 45 minutes he lasted and, to make matters worse, Liverpool lost Hugo Ekitike to a serious-looking injury during a tight and tense first half in which Marquinhos denied Virgil van Dijk a tap-in with an unbelievable goal-line block.
The hosts were much-improved after the break but despite the belated introduction of Rio Ngumoha were unable to find a way through PSG and Dembele killed the contest with a fine finish from the edge of the area after a swift counter-attack from the reigning European champions, before adding a simple second late on.
GOAL ranks all of the Liverpool players on show as they were knocked out of Europe by PSG for the second consecutive season...