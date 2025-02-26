Liverpool player ratings vs Newcastle: Reds go 13 points clear as Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister seal victory while Mohamed Salah pulls the strings

Arne Slot's side took another step towards the Premier League title with a deserved win against the Magpies

Liverpool increased their lead at the top of the Premier League to 13 points as they claimed a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Wednesday. Days after their 2-0 victory over reigning champions Manchester City, the Reds maintained the intensity to take an early lead through Dominik Szoboszlai, before Alexis Mac Allister blasted in as they delivered the goods while suspended coach Arne Slot watched on from the stand.

The Reds went ahead inside 12 minutes when Luis Diaz charged down the left wing and cut back to find Szoboszlai in plenty of space in the Newcastle box, allowing him to lash beyond Nick Pope.

Kostas Tsimikas then could have doubled their lead - or should have hit the target - after Diaz showed tremendous determination and composure to pick himself up and shake off the challenges of the Magpies defence. He knocked it to the Greece international in the box, but Tsimikas' shot was way off. Moments later, Newcastle had a great chance when a ball over the top caught out Ibrahima Konate and sent Callum Wilson through on goal, but he fired wide.

Shortly after the hour mark, the home team doubled their lead. Mac Allister cut out a pass in his team's half and carried it forward before poking it wide to Mohamed Salah, who in turn bamboozled his marker and squared back to the midfielder to lash home with his first touch.

Salah almost had another fantastic assist when he sent a pass curling towards the back post with the outside of his boot, but Diaz came sliding in and fired it wide. In the late stages, the Egypt star was sent through on goal by Szoboszlai, but his low shot was kept out by Pope as the match faded out.

