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Gill Clark

Liverpool player ratings vs Galatasaray: Mohamed Salah goes from zero to hero while Dominik Szoboszlai stars yet again in Reds' Champions League rout

Liverpool cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday with a 4-0 win over Galatasaray at Anfield. Arne Slot's side made up for last week's 1-0 defeat in Turkey with a dominant showing in front of their own supporters. Dominik Szoboszlai was once again in inspirational form for the Reds, while Mohamed Salah also played a starring role despite missing a penalty in the first half.

The Reds started strongly and broke the deadlock on 25 minutes through Szoboszlai, as Alexis Mac Allister picked out the midfielder lurking on the edge of the box from a corner, allowing the Hungary international to run onto his pass and smash a low shot across goal and into the back of the net.

Yet Liverpool should have scored more goals in a dominant first half. Salah and Florian Wirtz both wasted good opportunities, while Mac Allister hit the crossbar with a header. Szoboszlai then won a penalty just before half-time, but Salah's effort was poor and easily blocked by goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Liverpool's Egyptian King made amends at the start of the second half, laying the ball on a plate for Hugo Ekitike to slot home to make it 2-1 on aggregate after good work from Szoboszlai and Mac Allister. Seconds later, the game was put all but out of reach when Salah's shot was only parried by Cakir and fell to Ryan Gravenberch to knock home.

The hosts were now in complete control and added another on the hour as Salah cut inside from the left and whipped a brilliant shot around Cakir for the 50th Champions League goal of his career. The goal was Salah's last real involvement as he departed shortly afterwards after asking to be substituted, the only sour moment on another great European night for the Reds.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...

  • Liverpool FC v Galatasaray SK - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (7/10):

    Had very little to do in the first half and simply watched his team run riot in the second.

    Jeremie Frimpong (7/10):

    Went up against the dangerous Yilmaz and did a good job. Some bright moments going forwards as well.

    Ibrahima Konate (6/10):

    Was helped by Osimhen's injury which saw the striker really struggle before going off.

    Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

    Defensively untroubled all night long. A threat in the air at set-pieces.

    Milos Kerkez (8/10):

    An excellent showing from the full-back, with some great moments going forward. 

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  • FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-GALATASARAYAFP

    Midfield

    Dominik Szoboszlai (9/10):

    Another brilliant showing from the Liverpool midfielder. Scored the opener, won a penalty and played a role in Liverpool's second goal. 

    Ryan Gravenberch (8/10):

    An influential presence in midfield and scored the third goal that put some daylight between the two teams.

    Alexis Mac Allister (7/10):

    Hit the crossbar in the first half, teed up Szoboszlai for the opener and also played an important part in the second goal.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-GALATASARAYAFP

    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (9/10):

    Missed a good chance and a penalty in the first half, but made amends after the break. Had a hand in two goals before netting for the 50th time in the Champions League with a trademark curling finish. Seemed to pick up a knock and was taken off late on.

    Hugo Ekitike (8/10):

    A bit hit and miss at times from the Frenchman, but took his chance well.

    Florian Wirtz (7/10):

    Saw a shot deflected over from close range in the first half, nice interplay with Salah before he scored Liverpool's fourth.

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  • Liverpool FC v Galatasaray SK - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Cody Gakpo (6/10):

    Replaced Salah but couldn't find his way onto the scoresheet.

    Curtis Jones (6/10):

    Took over from Frimpong.

    Federico Chiesa (N/A):

    A very late substitute.

    Trey Nyoni (N/A):

    Only given the last few minutes.

    Rio Ngumoha (N/A):

    Also only on for the last knockings.

    Arne Slot (7/10):

    A much improved display from his team, who were deserved winners and comfortably booked their spot in the quarter-finals. A result and performance that will relieve some of the pressure on the Liverpool boss, for now at least.

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