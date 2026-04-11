Liverpool player ratings vs Fulham: Unleash Mohamed Salah AND Rio Ngumoha against PSG! Reds wingers prove their worth as Arne Slot's side boost Champions League hopes

Arne Slot had left Salah on the bench for the duration of the Merseysiders' dismal 2-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night but he offered a timely reminder of his quality by scoring Liverpool's second goal with a fine first-time finish five minutes before half-time.

Ngumoha, though, was heavily involved in the build-up to Salah's strike, and it was he who had broken the deadlock moments before with a delightful curling effort from just inside the area after a succession of stepovers.

Consequently, there will be a justified clamour for not only Salah to start the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final clash with PSG - but Ngumoha too.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Reds on show as Arne Slot's side lifted their spirits ahead of that crunch European Cup clash, while at the same time boosting their hopes of qualifying for next season's tournament by strengthening their grip on fifth place in the Premier League...