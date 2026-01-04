Liverpool Fulham GFXGOAL
Liverpool player ratings vs Fulham: From delight to despair! Cody Gakpo's late show not enough as Harrison Reed's stoppage-time rocket stuns Reds in dramatic draw

Liverpool scored in the 94th minute before conceding one of the goals of the season moments later in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Fulham on Sunday. The Reds went behind to an early goal but did well to claw their way back into the contest and even appeared to have found a winner, but they head back to Merseyside with only a point to show for their efforts.

Cody Gakpo ought to have done better in the opening exchanges when Curtis Jones' clever pass beyond a sleeping Fulham defence set him racing away, but the Dutchman scuffed his shot when bearing down on Bernd Leno's goal.

Fulham had the ball in the net soon after through a similar passage of play, with Raul Jimenez rolling the ball into Harry Wilson's pass after a direct pass through the lines from Jorge Cuenca. The Wales international picked out the bottom corner with an excellent finish before the offside flag was raised, but after a VAR check, Virgil van Dijk was judged to have kept him onside and the goal was allowed to stand.

Liverpool's search for an equaliser saw Gakpo head against the post from a superb Dominik Szoboszlai cross, though the flag went up for a marginal offside which would have a close call for VAR had the ball gone in. The visitors thought they had scored within a minute of the restart when Milos Kerkez's cross was turned in by Gakpo, but the forward was clearly offside and the flag was swiftly raised to deny him. Alexis Mac Allister then headed against the bar from a corner.

With an hour on the clock, Liverpool pulled level through Florian Wirtz, who latched onto Conor Bradley's mazy run into the box and slotted under Leno. The offside flag went up again, but after an extremely lengthy VAR check, Wirtz was deemed onside.

Fulham nearly went back in front against the run of play when Wilson pounced on a loose ball at the back, lobbing the out-rushed Alisson but striking the bar. And midway through seven minutes of added time, Liverpool thought they had snatched the win. Substitute Jeremie Frimpong peeled out to the right touchline and delivered a teasing cross, which deflected off the foot of Fulham defender Joachim Andersen and into the path of Gakpo to bundle over the line to send the away end into delirium.

But there was still time for one final twist. Another substitute, this time Fulham's Harrison Reed, picked the ball up 25 yards from goal and decided to let fly. His audacious effort pierced through the sub-zero degree air and sailed right into the top corner of Alisson's net to ensure the buoyant hosts took a point when it seemed they had lost all three.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Craven Cottage...

  • Fulham v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson (6/10):

    Had little to do between the sticks, with Fulham's superb goals at either end of the match their only shots on target.

    Conor Bradley (7/10):

    Galloped forward down the right whenever afforded the opportunity, with this sense of adventure leading to Wirtz's equaliser.

    Ibrahima Konate (6/10):

    The pantomime villain for the home crowd after an early altercation with Jimenez. For the most part had the Mexico striker's number, however.

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    Kept Wilson onside for the opening goal but you could hardly blame the Liverpool captain for losing concentration. Like Konate, was strong at the back and wasn't the reason his side failed to win.

    Milos Kerkez (6/10):

    Managed to contain his chaotic energy enough to put in a decent performance at both ends.

  • Fulham v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Ryan Gravenberch (6/10):

    Swept up and kept play ticking in a relatively routine midfield performance.

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Hit the bar with a header from a corner but otherwise didn't contribute too much else to the game.

    Florian Wirtz (7/10):

    Bodied on several occasions by seasoned Premier League players in comparison, though still managed to come up with an all-important goal with some quick-thinking off of Bradley's dribble. Subbed for Frimpong.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-FULHAM-LIVERPOOLAFP

    Attack

    Dominik Szoboszlai (6/10):

    One of Liverpool's brightest sparks with his blend of direct running and trickery, though needed to have more say in the final third if his side were to win.

    Cody Gakpo (7/10):

    Started as the No.9 in Ekitike's absence but naturally found himself drifting out towards the left channel for most of the afternoon, which sometimes made it hard to tell what formation Liverpool were playing. Thought he had bagged the winner with a goal on 90-plus-four, only for Reed to have the last laugh.

    Curtis Jones (6/10):

    Did a lot of the dirty work tracking back to allow Wirtz to float about midfield. A selfless display without much spark, and came off late on for Chiesa.

  • Fulham v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Jeremie Frimpong (7/10):

    On for Wirtz. Gave Liverpool some needed width, putting in the cross for Gakpo's goal.

    Federico Chiesa (6/10):

    Subbed on for Jones but couldn't impact proceedings much.

    Joe Gomez (N/A):

    Came on for Gakpo to see out the win, only for Reed's strike to fly into the top corner seconds later.

    Arne Slot (6/10):

    Liverpool looked disjointed in the first half, but were much improved after the break and were unlucky not to take all three points.

