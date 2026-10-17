Despite dominating 60% of possession, Andoni Iraola's side trailed to a Keane Lewis-Potter header before the break. However, the game's momentum shifted dramatically when Brentford were reduced to ten men following Yehor Yarmoliuk's red card for violent conduct in first-half stoppage time. Second-half strikes from Victor Munoz and Alexander Isak ensured the visitors capitalised on their numerical advantage, before the hosts were ultimately reduced to nine men in stoppage time when Vitaly Janelt received a second yellow card. Here are the player ratings:
Liverpool player ratings vs Brentford: Wirtz pulls the strings and Isak strikes in chaotic Gtech turnaround
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Goalkeeper & Defence
Alisson Becker - 7/10
Becker had a relatively quiet afternoon, making just one save as the opposition managed only two shots on target. The Brazilian could do little about the opening goal but maintained excellent distribution from the back.
Virgil van Dijk - 8/10
The captain was a pillar of composure. Van Dijk managed the defensive line expertly and dominated aerial duels at the back, helping his team secure 17 overall, which ensured the hosts could not exploit counter-attacks after going down to ten men.
Ronald Araujo - 6/10
A challenging first half for Araujo, who struggled slightly with the mobility of the opposing forwards. The defender was replaced at half-time in a tactical shift to increase attacking output.
Jeremy Jacquet - 7.5/10
Jacquet displayed great promise while becoming Brentford's ultimate villain. His physical play frustrated Yarmoliuk into a crucial red-card headbutt before half-time, and he later provoked Janelt’s booking for dissent. Despite receiving a yellow card himself, his disruptive impact and recovery pace were vital.
Milos Kerkez - 7/10
Kerkez provided essential width on the left flank, pushing high to pin back the wing-backs. The full-back's energy was crucial for maintaining a high press.
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Midfield
Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.5/10
Szoboszlai put in a functional shift in the engine room but unfortunately aggravated an existing injury. The Hungarian was forced off early in the 32nd minute.
Alexis Mac Allister - 8.5/10
Mac Allister was the primary orchestrator in midfield, dictating the tempo brilliantly against a deep block. The Argentine picked up a yellow card in the 53rd minute but continued to control the game seamlessly.
Florian Wirtz - 8.5/10
Wirtz served as the creative hub, constantly finding pockets of space. The German's intelligence was rewarded with a precise assist for the equaliser.
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Attack
Bradley Barcola - 8/10
Barcola was a constant menace, using his pace to stretch the depleted defence. Despite receiving a yellow card in the 31st minute, the winger provided a smart headed assist for the winning goal.
Victor Munoz - 8/10
Munoz delivered when it mattered most, scoring the vital equaliser in the 62nd minute with a superb left-footed finish. The Spaniard's clever movement changed the entire complexion of the match.
Alexander Isak - 8/10
Isak led the line with supreme intelligence. The striker's 70th-minute winner was a masterclass in positioning, proving once again his remarkable goalscoring record against this specific opponent.
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Substitutes & Manager
Trey Nyoni - 6.5/10
Introduced in the 32nd minute for the injured Szoboszlai, Nyoni showed impressive maturity in possession.
Jeremie Frimpong - N/A
Frimpong came on at half-time to add attacking width but was unfortunately forced off with an injury just six minutes later.
Rio Ngumoha - 7.5/10
Replacing Frimpong in the 52nd minute, Ngumoha immediately caused problems. His direct, explosive run on the counter-attack late in stoppage time forced Vitaly Janelt into a cynical challenge, resulting in the Brentford captain's second yellow card and dismissal.
Joseph Gomez - N/A
Gomez was introduced in the 79th minute to help secure the backline.
Lewis Koumas - N/A
Koumas was introduced in the 79th minute alongside Gomez to provide fresh pressing energy.
Andoni Iraola - 8.5/10
Iraola deserves massive credit for his in-game management. The manager reshaped the team effectively after the red card, and despite unexpected injuries, his aggressive tactical shifts directly led to the comeback.
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