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Liverpool player ratings vs Aston Villa: Is Arne Slot's time up?! Wretched Reds routed by Ollie Watkins & Co. despite best efforts of teenager Rio Ngumoha

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Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Liverpool's disastrous title defence hit a new low on Friday night as they were thumped by Champions League-bound Aston Villa - a result that leaves their own hopes of qualification in jeopardy. The Reds were tormented by Ollie Watkins throughout, with the England striker bagging a brace and laying on another. The 4-2 defeat leaves Arne Slot's side fifth in the Premier League, four points clear of Bournemouth in sixth having played a game more.

Villa were on the front foot from the first whistle, and after a brief Liverpool resurgence, they took the lead shortly before half-time when Morgan Rogers curled home at the end of a clever corner routine. They weren't ahead for long, though, as the visitors levelled early in the second period via a simple Virgil van Dijk header from a free-kick.

That didn't prove to be the catalyst for a comeback, however, as Unai Emery's men restored their advantage within five minutes. Moments after the impressive Rio Ngumoha had jinked inside and smacked the post, Dominik Szoboszlai's slip at the other end was brutally punished by a combination of Rogers and Watkins, with the latter squeezing a finish into the bottom corner. Emi Buendia then struck the upright, but Villa didn't have to wait long for their third as Watkins pounced from close range after Giorgi Mamardashvili parried a shot into a dangerous area.

The England striker would turn provider in the final minute of normal time, laying a pass to John McGinn, who was given all the time in the world to pick out the top corner from the edge of the box and confirm another miserable night for the champions. There was time still for Van Dijk to add his second with another header, but it was nothing more than a consolation. The result means Villa have bunny-hopped Liverpool into fourth to rubber-stamp their Champions League qualification, while there is still work to do for Slot's side.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Villa Park...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Giorgi Mamardashvili (4/10):

    Almost caught out after rushing from his goal and didn't instil much confidence. Could have done better with the opener and Villa's third, if we're being harsh.

    Joe Gomez (4/10):

    Didn't win a single ground duel and offered very little from right-back in an attacking sense.

    Ibrahima Konate (5/10):

    Tormented by Watkins in another shaky display from the Frenchman, who wasn't given a moment to settle.

    Virgil van Dijk (6/10):

    Uncharacteristically loose when playing out from the back. Scored two simple headers but the captain largely cut a frustrated figure.

    Milos Kerkez (4/10):

    Villa's threat often came down his wing as he inverted on bombed forward. Wasn't particularly effective at either end. Awful defending against McGinn at the end.

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    Midfield

    Alexis Mac Allister (5/10):

    Had no control on proceedings whatsoever but did at least chip in defensively. Some embarrassing playacting just before Villa's third.

    Ryan Gravenberch (4/10):

    Passive in midfield, easily outmuscled and lucky not to be punished after a bad giveaway. Hooked with a long time still to play.

    Dominik Szoboszlai (6/10):

    Tested Emi Martinez with a trademark, swerving ping from distance. Assisted both Van Dijk's goals but his horrible slip was brutally pounced upon at the other end.

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    Attack

    Curtis Jones (5/10):

    Forced to go roaming in search of the ball but brought a bit of thrust. Made to drop back to right-back which stifled him.

    Cody Gakpo (4/10):

    Nowhere near quick enough to shut down Rogers for the opening goal. Service wasn't great but he was a passenger up top.

    Rio Ngumoha (6/10):

    Liverpool's brightest attacking spark yet again. Always a threat and was desperately unlucky to smack the base of the post.

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    Subs & Manager

    Federico Chiesa (6/10):

    Looked busy but unable to make a telling difference.

    Florian Wirtz (5/10):

    Unable to get into the game at all.

    Mohamed Salah (N/A):

    Same as Wirtz - didn't have the desired effect.

    Arne Slot (3/10):

    It may have been briefed that Slot's job is safe, but this was another awful night where his players had no response to their opponents' intensity. It was the kind of performance that could sway a hierarchy's decision over a manager's future.

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