Liverpool player ratings vs Southampton: Mohamed Salah to the rescue - again! Egyptian King sparks come-from-behind win as Reds survive huge south-coast scare amid defensive disaster-class from Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk

The in-form forward netted twice in the second half at St Mary's as Arne Slot's side moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table

Liverpool survived a huge scare at Southampton as Mohamed Salah inspired a come-from-behind, 3-2 win for the Premier League leaders on the south coast.

After making a sloppy start, Liverpool began to build pressure around the midway point of the first half, and took the lead when Dominik Szoboszlai capitalised on a weak clearance from Flynn Downes to curl into the top corner. However, they were pegged back before the break when Andrew Robertson fouled Tyler Dibling on the edge of the penalty area, and Adam Armstrong converted at the second attempt after Caoimhin Kelleher saved his initial spot-kick.

Russell Martin's side then took a shock lead when Mateus Fernandes applied the finishing touches to a fine counter-attacking move, only for Liverpool to level things up when Salah beat Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to a long ball over the top from Ryan Gravenberch to poke into an empty net.

From there on, the Reds dominated, and they eventually found the winner when Salah's cross was handled by Yukinari Sugawara, and the Egypt international made no mistake from 12 yards to move Arne Slot's side eight points clear at the top of the table.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from St. Mary's...