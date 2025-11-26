Liverpool player ratings vs PSV: Virgil van Dijk disaster-class condemns rotten Reds to another defeat in Champions League shocker

Slot’s side made the worst possible start with just six minutes on the clock after Van Dijk needlessly raised his arm high above his head, referee Alejandro Hernandez rightly pointed to the spot and former Tottenham full-back Ivan Perisic sent Giorgi Mamardashvili the wrong way to hand the visitors the lead. But there was huge relief just 10 minutes later after PSV keeper Matej Kovar saved a fierce shot from Cody Gakpo, but only succeeded in palming the ball into Dominik Szoboszlai's path to fire home from 12 yards out.

Anfield was briefly raucous as Slot’s side mounted wave after wave of attack in the first half, playing with a confidence and style that has been sorely missed for large swathes of the domestic season, with Gakpo, Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike all seeing shots saved by Kovar.

But the home crowd was silenced 10 minutes into the second half after an inch-perfect through-ball from Mauro Junior found Guus Til running through the middle of Liverpool’s box to fire past Mamardashvili. And there was more punishment after a shocking error from Konate, who allowed a lofted ball to bounce under his feet, and PSV substitute Couhaib Driouech fired home after an initial shot which had rebounded off the post.

Driouech completed the rout in time added on as boos rang out around Anfield following another diabolical performance which leaves them 13th in the league phase table with three games to play.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...