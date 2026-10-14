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LASK v Liverpool FC - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Liverpool player ratings vs LASK: Bradley Barcola sparkles in a chaotic nine-goal thriller

Player ratings
Liverpool
Originals
LASK vs Liverpool
LASK
Champions League
B. Barcola

Liverpool navigated a chaotic Champions League encounter in Austria, securing a 6-3 victory over LASK thanks to a hat-trick from Bradley Barcola. Despite a dominant first half, defensive lapses in the second period briefly allowed the hosts back into the contest.

Liverpool secured a wild 6-3 victory over LASK in their Champions League group stage encounter, a match defined by clinical attacking play and curious defensive vulnerability.

The Reds established total control in the opening period, racing to a 3-0 lead by the interval. The fluidity of Andoni Iraola’s frontline was too much for the Austrian side to handle, as the visitors manipulated space between the lines with ease, creating 25 total shots and an expected goals (xG) value of 3.37.

The second half descended into a basketball-match style transition fest. While Liverpool added three more goals to their tally, they were breached three times by a resilient LASK side that refused to capitulate. Defensive structural issues emerged as the game stretched, particularly following a series of second-half substitutions. However, the sheer individual quality of Liverpool’s offensive weapons eventually overwhelmed the hosts, ensuring the Premier League side maintained their perfect start to the European campaign.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Raiffeisen Arena...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker - 5/10:

    An unusually busy evening for the Brazilian despite the scoreline. While he could do little about the sheer volume of goals conceded in the second half, the lack of clean-sheet security will frustrate him. He recorded just one save as LASK proved highly efficient with their four shots on target.

    Jeremie Frimpong - 9/10:

    An elite display of modern full-back play. Frimpong was a constant outlet on the right, providing the assists for Bradley Barcola's third goal (66') and Lewis Koumas (72'). He also got on the scoresheet himself in the 51st minute, capping a performance defined by high-intensity overlapping runs.

    Jeremy Jacquet - 6/10:

    Substituted after 62 minutes, Jacquet provided a solid enough platform in the first half but was part of a backline that began to fray as LASK increased their intensity. His positioning was generally sound before the match became overtly transitional.

    Ronald Araujo - 7/10:

    Opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a header from a corner kick. Araujo was dominant in the air during his 62 minutes on the pitch. Replaced by Virgil van Dijk in the second half.

    Kostas Tsimikas - 7/10:

    Captaining the side, Tsimikas led by example in the first half, providing the assist for Ronald Araujo's opener in the 22nd minute. He was instrumental in the fifth goal as well, though he found himself overworked defensively as Flecker began to find space late on.

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    Midfield

    Trey Nyoni - 6/10:

    A disciplined performance from the youngster, who focused on recycling possession and providing a screen for the defence. He completed 85 minutes of action, showing maturity in his passing, though he was occasionally bypassed during LASK's second-half resurgence.

    Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10:

    Gravenberch utilised his physical profile well to carry the ball through the thirds. He was essential in the transition from defence to attack, helping Liverpool maintain a 62% possession share and ensuring the pressure remained on the LASK back five.

    Florian Wirtz - 8/10:

    The primary creative engine in the Liverpool engine room. Wirtz provided the assist for Barcola’s second goal in the 37th minute and was central to every progressive move. His ability to turn in tight spaces dictated the tempo during Liverpool's dominant spells.

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    Attack

    Bradley Barcola - 10/10:

    A perfect performance from the forward. Barcola was unstoppable, netting a clinical hat-trick with goals in the 24th, 37th, and 66th minutes. His movement off the ball was world-class, and his finishing was unerring, justifying the manager's immense faith in his talent.

    Rio Ngumoha - 6/10:

    Shown plenty of flashes of his technical ability on the flank. While he didn't register a goal or assist, his presence pinned the LASK wing-backs deep for much of the first hour before he was replaced late on.

    Lewis Koumas - 8/10:

    Extremely productive outing for the young attacker. He provided the assist for Barcola's first goal in the 24th minute and showed great instinct to find the net himself in the 72nd minute, finishing a move started by Frimpong.

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    Subs & Manager

    Virgil van Dijk - 5/10:

    Came on in the 62nd minute to provide veteran leadership but oversaw a period where Liverpool conceded three goals.

    Joe Gomez - 5/10:

    Introduced at the 62-minute mark. Like Van Dijk, he struggled to get to grips with the sudden directness of LASK's play as the hosts scored three times in the final half-hour.

    Victor Munoz - 6/10:

    A 73rd-minute introduction. He offered fresh legs and helped see out the result as the game reached its frantic conclusion.

    Alexis Mac Allister - N/A:

    Came on in the 85th minute. Too little time to impact the tactical flow.

    Luke Chambers - N/A:

    Came on in the 85th minute to shore up the left side.

    Andoni Iraola - 7/10:

    Iraola’s offensive tactical setup was flawless, as evidenced by the six goals and 25 shots. However, his second-half substitutions seemed to disrupt the defensive rhythm, turning a comfortable stroll into a needlessly chaotic shootout. Nonetheless, three points and six goals away in Europe is a job well done.

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