Liverpool lose to FulhamGetty Images
Adam Drury

Liverpool player ratings vs Fulham: Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones blunders cost Arne Slot's men dearly as Reds' stumble on march to Premier League title

Player ratingsLiverpoolFulham vs LiverpoolFEATURESPremier League

Reds miss chance to pull further clear at the top as they lose 3-2 at Craven Cottage

Liverpool missed the chance to go 14 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League as they lost 3-2 to Fulham.

Alexis Mac Allister's beauty had Arne Slot's team in the lead in the first half but a catalogue of defensive errors saw them go in at half-time 3-1 down, with Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz on the scoresheet.

The Reds improved in the second half and substitutes Conor Bradley and Luis Diaz combined to pull a goal back, but it was not enough.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Craven Cottage...

Next Match