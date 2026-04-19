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Tom Maston

Liverpool player ratings vs Everton: Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are Merseyside immortals! Reds legends stand tall to storm Hill Dickinson Stadium and secure dramatic derby-day victory

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Everton vs Liverpool

Liverpool moved seven points clear in the race for a top-five finish in the Premier League as a last-gasp Virgil van Dijk goal secured a 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday. Mohamed Salah had marked his final Merseyside Derby with the opening goal before Beto's second-half equaliser looked like ensuring a share of the spoils, only for Van Dijk to find the back of the net and secure victory in the first meeting between the great rivals at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton began the brighter, and Giorgi Mamardashvili had to be at his best to keep out Beto's header with a flying save. Beto also screwed a shot wide after being played through on goal while Iliman Ndiaye thought he had broken the deadlock when he swept home, only for the VAR to spot an offside in the build-up.

Liverpool were able to take advantage mere seconds later, as the Reds turned the ball over midway inside the Everton half, which allowed Cody Gakpo to pick out Salah's run at the back post and fire past Jordan Pickford. The England goalkeeper was then forced into a save by a long-range Gakpo effort as Arne Slot's side controlled the remainder of the first half.

The hosts weren't about to go quietly, however, and levelled matters when Beto turned in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's low cross. From there, both teams had chances to take the lead, with Gakpo having a header cleared off the line by James Tarkowski while substitute 'keeper Freddie Woodman was forced into action on a couple of occasions after replacing the stricken Mamardashvili.

It was left to Van Dijk, however, to secure victory, as he rose highest from a corner deep into second-half stoppage-time to head home and spark wild scenes in the away end.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Hill Dickinson Stadium...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Giorgi Mamardashvili (7/10):

    Superb early save denied Beto and looked assured otherwise. Forced off on a stretcher after colliding with the Toffees striker as he netted the equaliser.

    Curtis Jones (6/10):

    Deployed at full-back but instructed to drift into midfield at every opportunity. Passing was hit and miss while Everton's equaliser came down his flank, though he did otherwise hold up against Ndiaye.

    Ibrahima Konate (4/10):

    Couldn't deal with the movement of Beto early on while he failed to track Dewsbury-Hall's run for the hosts' equaliser. Woeful header almost allowed Dewsbury-Hall in, too, as he again looked like an error waiting to happen.

    Virgil van Dijk (7/10):

    Did what he needed to do when tested, even if some of his clearances were a little agricultural. Proved to be the match-winner with a superb header at the death.

    Andy Robertson (6/10):

    Made a couple of key defensive interventions and played some eye-catching cross-field passes. Muscled out of it by Beto for the striker's close-range finish.

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    Midfield

    Dominik Szoboszlai (6/10):

    Had his moments in possession but not at his usual level in midfield. Lost Dewsbury-Hall on a couple of occasions in the first half before being caught up the field as his opposite number created Beto's goal. Made up for it with a superb corner delivery to assist Van Dijk.

    Ryan Gravenberch (7/10):

    Fortunate to avoid an early booking but that allowed him to remain physical in midfield. Carried the ball forward well on multiple occasions during a strong showing.

    Florian Wirtz (5/10):

    Crowded out of it whenever he picked up the ball early on and needed to drop deep to find space. Played a couple of nice through-balls, but needed to do more.

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    Attack

    Mohamed Salah (7/10):

    Produced a fine finish to break the deadlock after a quiet opening to the match. Looked reenergised for a period thereafter and posed a threat when he was able to pick up possession in the final third.

    Alexander Isak (3/10):

    Pretty much a non-factor for most of the afternoon. Fired one shot straight at Pickford but otherwise posed little threat to Tarkowski or Branthwaite.

    Cody Gakpo (7/10):

    One of his better performances within a forgettable season. Superb pass played in Salah for the opener and looked confident in running at O'Brien. Little wasteful inside the penalty area on a couple of occasions, however.

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    Subs & Manager

    Freddie Woodman (6/10):

    Had one moment of confusion when dealing with a ball on the edge of his box, but otherwise wasn't fazed on his league debut for the Reds.

    Rio Ngumoha (6/10):

    Had a couple of dangerous dribbles before firing a good late opportunity over the crossbar.

    Alexis Mac Allister (N/A):

    On for Wirtz for the final 10 minutes.

    Jeremie Frimpong (N/A):

    Given 10 minutes after coming on for Gakpo.

    Milos Kerkez (N/A):

    Replaced Robertson in the closing stages.

    Arne Slot (6/10):

    Needs to find a way to get Isak involved after his latest poor showing and perhaps could have turned to Ngumoha earlier in the piece. His team dealt well with the occasion, however, before stealing victory late on.

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