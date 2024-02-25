Liverpool player ratings vs Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp's kids are alright! Injury-ravaged Reds lean on youth - but elder stateman Virgil van Dijk heads them to Carabao Cup glory

Virgil van Dijk's extra time header secured Liverpool their first trophy of the season in their bid to win the quadruple as they beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final.
In a game where Van Dijk and Raheem Sterling had goals ruled out for offside in either half, the Dutch defender would not be denied a second time as he guided a header into the corner just before the game went to penalties.
After beating the Blues on spot-kicks in 2022 at this same stage, Jurgen Klopp's youthful side heaped more misery on Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea on Sunday.
GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Wembley...