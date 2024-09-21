Liverpool player ratings vs Bournemouth: Don't you dare forget about Darwin Nunez! Uruguayan smacks in a worldie as lively Luis Diaz proves he's one of the best around

The 25-year-old forward has had to wait patiently for his chance under Arne Slot but came up big to help inspire a 3-0 win over the Cherries

Liverpool marched to the top of the Premier League table as two goals from Luis Diaz and one stunning curled effort from Darwin Nunez saw the Reds defeat Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday.

After surviving an early onslaught from the visitors that saw VAR chalk off an Antoine Semenyo goal for a marginal offside, the hosts finally came alive. It was Diaz who did the job of settling a nervous Anfield, incisively scoring two goals inside a couple of minutes.

Enter Nunez. Out of the picture up to now under Arne Slot, the Uruguayan finally got his chance from the start and boy did he take it. The 25-year-old emphatically making it 3-0 after 37 minutes as he curled an unstoppable shot into the far corner after combining well with Mohamed Salah.

With the damage done in the first half, Liverpool concentrated on preserving their clean sheet to ensure they bagged the three points that takes them to the summit, if only for 24 hours.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...