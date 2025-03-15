Liverpool plan for life AFTER Van Dijk! Reds eyeing trio of centre-backs in case Dutchman leaves on a free this summer
Liverpool have lined up three centre-backs as potential replacements for Virgil van Dijk if the veteran leaves at the end of his contract this summer.
- Marc Guehi and Bundesliga duo among defensive targets
- Van Dijk admitted he 'does not know' if he will stay at Liverpool
- Liverpool could lose major stars for free this summer