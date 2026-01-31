Arne Slot isn't helping himself with crazy claims - Liverpool boss' quotes are as concerning as the Reds' performances

"It's only two years ago that we were playing Europa League and we went out in the quarter-finals against Atalanta," Slot said in his post-match press conference.

"So, two seasons in a row now being in the last 16, and last season we were very hungry for more and we will definitely be hungry for more this season as well."

It was a staggering statement from Slot. Not in an way incorrect, of course, yet wholly unnecessary and very unbecoming. Liverpool had indeed been knocked out of the Europa League by Atalanta two years ago but why had Slot brought it up?

At best, it was an ill-advised attempt to contextualise the result, to big up his achievements since taking over. Whatever his intention, though, Slot's reference to one of the more disappointing defeats of Jurgen Klopp's tenure sounded like the kind of disrespectful comment the Dutchman has been subjected to himself of late, an undignified dig at his predecessor, the Kop icon that led Liverpool to three Champions League finals in five seasons, and lifted the trophy in 2019 after giving Anfield the most memorable night in its history along the way. You know, the same Jurgen Klopp responsible for getting the fans singing Slot's name before he'd even arrived at Anfield?!

So, while Slot may have been trying to put things in perspective, he ended up evoking memories of Jose Mourinho infamously attempting to blame his poor results as Manchester United manager to the club's "football heritage".

The crazy thing is, though, that Slot's shot at Klopp didn't actually come as that much of a surprise - because his recent press conferences have been littered with nonsensical comments and claims.