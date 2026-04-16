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Liverpool lead Man Utd & Chelsea in transfer race to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi
Anfield giants lead the chase
Liverpool are currently considered the most likely destination for Senesi as they look to overhaul a defensive unit that has been stretched to its limits this season, according to i Paper. With captain Virgil van Dijk approaching his 35th birthday and Ibrahima Konate struggling for consistent form, the Reds are desperate for reliable reinforcements. The injury-hit Giovanni Leoni has also failed to provide the necessary cover, leaving a clear opening for the 28-year-old Senesi to slot into the backline at Anfield. The Argentine's representatives have been actively exploring options since notifying Bournemouth of his intention to leave. While Liverpool appear to be in the driving seat, they face competition from domestic rivals who are still keeping an eye on the situation.
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Man Utd and Chelsea stall on interest
Manchester United and Chelsea had both been credited with an interest in the former Feyenoord man, but both Premier League heavyweights have reportedly cooled their pursuit. United are prioritising a different profile of defender, with club sources suggesting that Senesi does not match the specific age or tactical requirements currently sought by the recruitment team at Old Trafford. Instead, the Red Devils are thought to be focusing their efforts on younger targets like Nottingham Forest's Murillo.
Chelsea have reached a similar conclusion, albeit for different reasons. The Blues are said to be re-evaluating their bloated squad and are looking to add more sheer physicality to their ranks, which has led them to look elsewhere.
European giants pass on Argentina star
Interest from the continent appears to be waning, with Italian sides Juventus and Roma both deciding against a move for the centre-back. Juventus is said to have conducted extensive due diligence on the player but informed his representatives that they could not guarantee him a starting spot in Turin. Roma have followed suit, leaving the door wide open for Premier League clubs to battle it out for his signature before the transfer window opens.
Senesi himself is believed to have a dream destination in mind, with Barcelona reportedly appearing as a preferred option if the Catalan giants can formalise their interest. The lure of La Liga and the prestige of Camp Nou remain significant factors, but the financial muscle of the Premier League means a stay in England is still the most probable outcome. Aston Villa and Everton are also among the clubs monitoring his availability as he weighs up his final decision.
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Bournemouth bracing for double exit
The news of Senesi’s departure comes amidst a period of major upheaval at the Vitality Stadium. Manager Andoni Iraola has already confirmed his intention to leave the club at the end of the current campaign, a move that has put several other Premier League clubs on high alert. The Spaniard's departure marks the end of a highly successful period for the Cherries, but it has seemingly accelerated the decisions of key players regarding their own futures.
With Senesi now part of this expected exodus, a final decision on his next destination is anticipated before the season concludes. For now, however, all roads seem to lead to Anfield as Liverpool look to wrap up a shrewd piece of business.