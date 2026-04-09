Liverpool 'lucky' to only lose 2-0 to PSG as Arne Slot issues damning verdict on Champions League quarter-final performance

Liverpool endured a bruising night in the French capital as Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain side controlled proceedings from start to finish. Goals from the hosts left the Premier League leaders reeling, and Slot was under no illusions regarding the gulf in quality displayed on the night. The Dutchman acknowledged that the scoreline could have been far more damaging had the Ligue 1 champions been more clinical in front of goal.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Slot offered his thoughts on the 90 minutes. "If you reflect on the whole game I think we are lucky with only losing 2-0," the Liverpool boss admitted. "The first goal felt hard. I think it was very good for us we are still in the tie, we can bring them to Anfield and we know how good Anfield can be for us."