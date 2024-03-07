Liverpool loanee power rankings: Fabio Carvalho flying at Hull but things have gone from bad to worse for Rhys Williams

The Reds have a number of exciting prospects out on loan this season, and some are faring better than others...

It's not easy to make the grade at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp has never been afraid to put his faith in youth, as the past couple of months have underlined, but many Liverpool academy graduates and fringe players head out on loan every summer in the hope of convincing the German that they can cut it at the highest level.

An awful lot of thought goes into which players would benefit from playing elsewhere - and, perhaps more importantly, for which clubs, because the wrong move can severely hinder a prospect's progress. In the right environment, though, youngsters can thrive and prove themselves capable of excelling at the highest level.

Below, GOAL ranks and rates the biggest talents currently plying their trade away from Anfield during the 2023-24 season...

Previous update: December 20, 2023.