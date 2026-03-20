Liverpool condemn 'vile and abhorrent racist abuse' aimed at defender Ibrahima Konate

In an official statement, Liverpool made it clear that the safety of their players is paramount. The club highlighted the psychological toll these attacks take on athletes, who are often viewed as targets rather than human beings.

"Liverpool FC is appalled and disgusted by the vile and abhorrent racist abuse directed at Ibrahima Konate on social media," the statement read. "This behaviour is utterly unacceptable. It is dehumanising, cowardly and rooted in hate. Racism has no place in football, no place in society and no place anywhere – online or offline."

The Reds further emphasized that the burden of policing hate speech should not fall on the victims. "Social media companies must take responsibility and act now. These platforms have the power, the technology and the resources to prevent this abuse, yet too often they fail to do so. Allowing racist hatred to spread unchecked is a choice – and it is one that continues to harm players, families and communities across the game."