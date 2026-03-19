'It should have been 10-0!' - Dominik Szoboszlai reveals Liverpool wanted revenge against Galatasaray after Turkish side's premature celebrations

Speaking after the match, Szoboszlai explained that the seeds for the comeback were sown in the tunnels of the RAMS Park last week. The midfielder noted that the exuberant celebrations from the Galatasaray players while he was conducting post-match media duties served as the perfect bulletin-board material for the return leg.

"From the first minute, we were on that," the midfielder told TNT Sports. "Last game, during I was giving an interview, I heard them celebrating. I speak with a couple of guys in Turkey and this is usual after games you celebrate, there doesn't matter if there's a second leg and I took a little personally, you know, and I think a couple of us did as well. I'm still in the mind, you never celebrate too early. Maybe they didn't mean it but that gave us a little push and I think from the first second, it was just all in."