Liverpool supporters' group seeks answers over proposed Jeff Bezos investment

SoS insists that protecting the core values of the club remains their utmost priority amid the ongoing takeover speculation. The group is deeply concerned about how the new investors might influence major decisions.

"We reiterated that, given the events that led to FSG's (Fenway Sports Group) purchase of the club, who owns it and how they control it - putting the interests of LFC and its supporters first - is fundamental to us all," a statement from the fans' group read.

"The latest report of a 30% sale and the consortium set up to buy it is significant. The ownership and custodianship of our club is paramount to SoS and all supporters.

"We have witnessed similar sales at other clubs resulting in notable changes in the running of that club and football operations, leading to decisions and behaviours that many would not want to see at Liverpool."