Liverpool face 'complicated but not impossible' challenge against PSG as Arne Slot has '200 examples' to back up Champions League comeback hopes

After his side's first-leg defeat in Paris, Slot admitted that his side were lucky to find themselves only two goals behind on aggregate. Despite the overwhelming gap in quality between the two teams in that match, Slot is confident his players have the talent and mental resolve required to overturn the deficit as they welcome Luis Enrique's team to Anfield.

Slot stated: “First of all I’d remind the players of the score. It was 2-0. It felt completely different on the night but the result was 2-0 and we have shown many times this season in big games that we are able to give a great performance. We have also shown a different side, I am aware of that, but for the ones that have been with me for the past one and a half years, in the 49 home games we played we were able to score two goals or more in 36.”