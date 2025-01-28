Liverpool drop Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk & 7 other key players for Champions League trip to PSV ahead of crunch Premier League clash at Bournemouth
Arne Slot has rested Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk & seven other key players for Liverpool's Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Liverpool travel to PSV without several superstars
- Dropped the likes of Salah and Van Dijk
- Slot wants them fresh for Bournemouth encounter