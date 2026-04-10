AFP
Liverpool make decision on Arne Slot's future amid growing calls for Dutchman to be sacked as disastrous form continues
Liverpool owners still backing Slot
Liverpool’s hierarchy remain committed to Slot despite the club’s alarming downturn in form. The Dutch manager is under intense scrutiny after a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain left the Reds on the brink of elimination from the Champions League quarter-finals. Match-going supporters have begun to show frustration, with speculation growing that Slot could be dismissed either before or at the end of the season. However, that sentiment does not reflect the internal stance of the club’s leadership.
As per Telegraph, senior figures at ownership group FSG, along with sporting director Richard Hughes and football CEO Michael Edwards, believe Slot should remain in charge and be allowed to continue the rebuilding process.
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Transition after the Klopp era shaping club thinking
Liverpool’s leadership believe several mitigating factors explain the team’s inconsistent performances this season. One of the most significant early setbacks was the death of Diogo Jota, which had a profound emotional impact on the squad. There has also been a decline in output from key figures of the previous era, including last season’s top scorer Mohamed Salah.
Although Slot has made mistakes, the club’s strategy is to judge his project over multiple transfer windows rather than one difficult season. Liverpool believe their net spend under Slot stands at roughly £150 million, despite more than £450m in gross spending last summer. For comparison, Jurgen Klopp required four summer transfer windows before winning his first trophy - the 2019 Champions League.
Slot admits Liverpool are in “survival mode”
Slot himself acknowledged the scale of Liverpool’s struggles following the defeat to PSG. “We were in survival mode for large parts of the game,” the Dutchman admitted after the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.
Pressure on the manager has intensified with the availability of former Liverpool icons turned coaches, including Xabi Alonso and Steven Gerrard, both of whom have won league titles in their managerial careers. Within the squad, captain Virgil van Dijk suggested the team is going through a period of major change. “It’s the end of an era,” he said after the defeat.
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What comes next?
Liverpool now face a defining stretch of matches. They host Fulham in the Premier League this weekend before the decisive second leg against PSG on Tuesday. The pressure will only increase after that tie, with a trip to Everton looming shortly afterwards. Further difficult fixtures follow, including away games at Manchester United and Aston Villa, plus a home clash against top-four rivals Chelsea.