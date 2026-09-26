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Liverpool striker Cody Gakpo breaks silence on collapsed multimillion-pound transfer to Manchester City
The missed opportunity at the Etihad
In a candid discussion regarding his future and the turbulence of the most recent transfer window, Gakpo has finally addressed the speculation that almost saw him swap Anfield for the blue half of Manchester. The versatile forward was reportedly the subject of intense interest from Enzo Maresca’s side, with a multimillion-pound package on the table that would have significantly increased his career earnings.
Reflecting on the saga in a revealing interview with The Telegraph, Gakpo admitted that the period was incredibly draining for both himself and his inner circle. "I don't know if you want to go into detail about that, but there's no point in talking about it. It was a difficult summer for me, my family and everything to do with football and life. So yeah, I just let it happen, and it ended the way it ended," Gakpo said.
- AFP
Dealing with the financial and personal fallout
The collapse of such a high-profile transfer often carries implications beyond the pitch, and for Gakpo, the failure to secure a move to the City also meant missing out on a substantial financial windfall. Reports suggest that the personal terms offered by the Cityzens would have represented a massive pay rise for the former PSV Eindhoven man.
Gakpo emphasized that he is now trying to move past the disappointment of the summer by leaning on his support system and rediscovering his joy for the game. The forward is determined not to let the "what ifs" of the City interest cloud his future performances. "It's a very long story," he explained. "The summer was very tough, on all fronts. I just let it all sink in and saw how it would go, and it went this way. Now it is what it is. I just want to enjoy my life with my family and friends. And from playing football with my teammates here and at the club."
Responding to Liverpool fan criticism
While the transfer talk dominated his summer, Gakpo also had to contend with a dip in form during the previous campaign that led to scrutiny from the Anfield faithful. The forward acknowledged that playing for a club of Liverpool’s stature naturally invites high expectations and that he was not immune to the pressure when results failed to go the team’s way.
Rather than lashing out at his detractors, the Dutchman chose to validate the concerns raised by the supporters, noting that the standards at Liverpool are non-negotiable. "When you play for a big club like Liverpool, you have to perform," Gakpo stated. "I don't want to talk about others or other players, but I know I could have done much better myself than last year. I don't know if the criticism was unfair. Maybe it was, but in a way I understand it. At Liverpool you have to win, perform and show that you are one of the best clubs in the world. We didn't do that last year, including myself. That's just the way it goes."
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Looking ahead under Andoni Iraola
With his long-term contract at Anfield running until 2030, Gakpo is now fully focused on his development under the new tactical regime of Andoni Iraola. The forward has been deployed on the right flank following Liverpool's unsuccessful attempts to sign other targets like Yankuba Minteh or Ismaila Sarr. Gakpo has embraced the new role with maturity, acknowledging that he needed to elevate his performances after a campaign that fell below expectations. The player remains his own harshest critic as he seeks to help the Reds return to the pinnacle of the European game.
"We have to do the things we can control to the best of our ability. That’s the only thing I can do and the rest is out of our hands. If I have no control over the situation, I will not worry. I just do my job," he noted.
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