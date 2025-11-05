Getty/GOAL
Liverpool boss Arne Slot appears to aim face-to-face dig at Wayne Rooney over Man Utd legend's managerial record
Rooney critical of Liverpool
Rooney has been very vocal about Liverpool's struggles this season. As part of his podcast, 'The Wayne Rooney Show', he has previously accused the Premier League champions of lacking leadership after they went on a four-game winless run in the top flight, a comment captain Virgil van Dijk also called him out on.
Rooney had previously doubled down on his comments, saying: "Virgil van Dijk’s similar to [Mohamed] Salah, you know, over the last five years he’s been one of, if not the best defender in the world, and last year it was hard to say anything bad because they were that good, and he was that good.
"I’m sure he’ll come out and tell you, he probably hasn’t been at his best this season, if he’s honest with himself. And as captain, your job as captain if things aren’t going right, is to speak to your team-mates, call meetings with your team-mates, and that’s really what I was saying. You know, as a captain, as a leader, I’m sure he will have been doing that.
"I've got full respect for Virgil. I think he's a fantastic player. My job now as a pundit is to give my opinions on what I feel. I'm sure if you ask him or Arne Slot, he probably hasn't been as good as he has been over the last few years. That was my comment which I stick by."
Slot's subtle dig in post-match celebrations
Liverpool appear to have overcome their sticky patch under Slot, recording back-to-back wins against Aston Villa and Real Madrid. And with Rooney on punditry duties with Amazon on Tuesday night, he got the chance to speak with both Van Dijk and Slot after the match against Los Blancos. The Reds boss was asked whether the mood has lifted on Merseyside, to which Slot responded: "It’s clear that it’s nicer when you win games than when you lose games as a manager. Am I right or am I wrong heh?"
When making the comment, Slot turned sideways to look at Rooney with a big smile on his face, in an apparent dig at the Englishman's poor managerial record. Since retiring, the Red Devils icon has taken charge of Derby, D.C. United, Birmingham and Plymouth. His highest points average since venturing into management is just 1.18, and his most recent stint at Plymouth saw him leave the club after only seven months. Since then, Rooney has engrossed himself in the media, starting up his podcast with the BBC and making regular appearances as a pundit.
Alexander-Arnold's sour return to Anfield
Rooney was not the only person met with hostility at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold made his eagerly anticipated return to his boyhood club with Madrid, and the red half of Merseyside made sure to make their feelings known, with loud boos ringing around the stadium when he was introduced as a substitute late on. The defender looked to shake off the hostile welcome back to his home city, but could not help his side pick up a result as he headed back to Madrid dejected alongside his team-mates after the 1-0 defeat.
Inevitably, Slot shared a moment with the former Red on the pitch at full-time, and was then asked about what was said in his post-match press conference. He said: "He (Alexander-Arnold) lost so that is tough. I said something like 'keep going' to him. I honestly didn't know exactly what I said to him. He has been special to this club, he has been special to me. And he is a special human being. So, for me to give him a hug is something I will do every single time I see him."
Liverpool ready for Man City
As if a clash against Spanish giants Madrid was not enough, Liverpool must now travel to Manchester City this weekend in the Premier League. A win against Erling Haaland and Co would be the perfect way for the Reds to prove they are back on track after a wobbly start, and perhaps still alive in the title race after all.
