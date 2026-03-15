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'Liverpool are bad champions' - Arne Slot's side savaged and accused of 'always partying too much' after Tottenham draw
Keane slams drop in standards
Speaking to Sky Sports following the final whistle at Anfield, Keane did not hold back in his assessment of Liverpool’s dramatic decline this campaign. The former Manchester United midfielder expressed his disbelief at how far Arne Slot’s team has fallen, noting they currently sit a staggering 21 points behind current league leaders Arsenal.
The outspoken pundit was extremely critical of the team's title defence, highlighting that truly great teams back up their success. Keane stated: "Considering they were league champions last year, I’ve said it before and I’ve said it a number of times, Liverpool are bad champions. They are now 21 points behind Arsenal; what a drop-off that is! That is so bad."
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Mentality and behind-the-scenes issues
Sunday's result leaves the reigning Premier League champions sitting in fifth place in the table, two points behind Aston Villa in fourth and just one point ahead of Chelsea in sixth. Liverpool currently have 49 points from 30 matches, with only eight games remaining until the end of the campaign.
Speaking directly to Sky Sports following the damaging 1-1 draw with Tottenham, Dominik Szoboszlai issued a stark warning to his team-mates. Keane echoed these concerns about the dressing room, adding: "I think there are issues going on in the background; I think there are bigger issues... I don’t know if they are all on the same page and there doesn't seem to be that chemistry with the players."
Accusations of excessive partying
One of the most striking criticisms levelled by the television analyst was his accusation that the squad spent too much time celebrating their previous triumph. He felt that the team switched off prematurely last season, indulging in festivities with weeks remaining in the season, which has ultimately damaged their competitive edge.
Pointing to their nine league defeats, Keane argued: "Last year I was critical of Liverpool, and I felt they were always partying too much. They were partying with four, five, or six weeks to go... You are Liverpool Football Club; are you not expected to win league titles? So when you do win it, enjoy it, but let's back it up next year."
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Huge tests await in Europe and domestically
Seeking rapid redemption, Liverpool must quickly shift their attention back to Europe as they host Galatasaray on Wednesday. Slot's side face a tense second leg in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie, where they desperately need to overturn a narrow 1-0 first-leg defeat to keep their continental dreams alive.
Domestically, a crucial run awaits. They travel to Brighton next Saturday, followed by fixtures against Fulham, Everton, and Crystal Palace. The top-four race will then be decided during a gruelling May schedule, featuring high-stakes clashes against Manchester United, Chelsea, and Aston Villa.
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