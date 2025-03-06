Newcastle United FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Liverpool and Arsenal target Matheus Cunha facing extended ban for headbutting Milos Kerkez as Wolves star raises concern over conduct ahead of potential summer move

M. CunhaWolverhamptonBournemouth vs WolverhamptonBournemouthFA CupLiverpoolArsenalPremier League

Wolves star Matheus Cunha is facing a potential extended ban after headbutting Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez - could put his summer move under jeopardy.

  • Cunha sent off for headbutting Kerkez
  • Handed a three-game ban by the FA
  • Could see ban extended for 'misconduct'
