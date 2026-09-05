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'He has to suffer' - Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola explains ruthless decision to leave Jeremy Jacquet on the pitch in Ipswich win
A calculated risk at Portman Road
Iraola has opened up on his decision to keep Jacquet on the field during the club's first Premier League victory of the season, a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town. Jacquet was booked in the 52nd minute following a high-footed challenge on Emersonn, and the tension increased just moments later. The Frenchman was perhaps fortunate to avoid a second yellow card after dragging the Brazilian attacker to the ground as Ipswich attempted to break through Liverpool’s defensive line.
While many managers might have opted for safety by substituting a young defender on a yellow card, Iraola chose a different path. The 21-year-old Frenchman, who joined the Reds from Rennes this summer, found himself in the middle of a physical second-half battle that tested both his fitness and his discipline.
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Building fitness through the fire
Iraola was candid about his thought process during the match, admitting that he considered making a change when Jacquet began to struggle. However, the Spaniard believes that the only way for the defender to reach the required level is by pushing through exhaustion and adversity. Jacquet started Liverpool’s first two league fixtures but was physically unable to see out either game, lasting 69 minutes against Newcastle United and 76 minutes during the draw with Nottingham Forest.
"For any center-back to play alongside Virgil is a lesson and a masterclass. Jeremy played his first full game. Physically, he could not finish the first two games," Iraola told Sky Sports. "Today, there was a moment in the second half when I had a doubt, but I think he has to suffer and go through those periods. He finished the game well and will slowly keep building the fitness."
Defensive resilience and attacking flashes
Beyond the disciplinary drama, Jacquet demonstrated why Liverpool were so keen to bring him to Anfield this summer. He showed excellent anticipation to block an Emersonn effort after Leif Davis had headed an Abdul Fatawu cross back into the danger zone. His partnership with Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, and Milos Kerkez looked increasingly stable as the game progressed, providing the foundation for Alexander Isak to secure the victory at the other end.
Jacquet also offered a glimpse of the technical quality Iraola demands from his modern ball-playing defenders. During one second-half sequence, he threaded a precise vertical pass through the Ipswich lines to find Florian Wirtz. Although the German midfielder’s subsequent volley was saved, the move highlighted Jacquet's ability to transition the team from defense to attack.
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Looking ahead to European challenges
The successful navigation of the Ipswich hurdle provides a major boost for Jacquet’s confidence as the schedule begins to intensify. The clean sheet at Portman Road proved to Iraola that his young charge could survive a rough patch without the game slipping away, which will be crucial as the club balances domestic duties with European competition. With a Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid looming on Wednesday, the fitness levels of the entire defensive unit will be put to the test. Jacquet’s ability to complete 90 minutes now gives Iraola more tactical flexibility when rotating his squad against elite opposition.
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