Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola issues urgent call for 'help' to misfiring forwards after Fulham frustration

In the wake of a stagnant performance against Fulham, Iraola has made a clear call for "help" to his attacking players. While the spotlight has been focused on the perceived failings of the midfield unit, the Basque coach is adamant that the responsibility for winning the ball back starts at the very top of the pitch.

"We need to recover the ball as high as possible because it makes the offensive side that much easier," the Liverpool boss said during a press conference. "We have situations to attack in one v one. It's more than the midfield. When we have been good collectively the midfielders have looked a lot better and recovered more balls. We are helping them more to win the duels. The ones up front do their job very well then the midfielders look good."



